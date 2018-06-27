Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Sent to Prison For Eight Years

Wynonna Judd’s daughter, Grace Kelley, will spend the next eight years in prison for leaving a court-mandated drug recovery program, violating her probation.

The 22-year-old, whose father is Judd’s first husband, Arch Kelley, will be eligible for parole on Feb. 4, 2019, Radar Online reports. She was originally found guilty of manufacturing and delivering meth in Maury County, Tenn.

Kelley was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days for that crime, but the sentence was suspended in lieu of probation, after serving 30 days in jail. Kelley also pled guilty to evading arrest, which earned her four years behind bars. That sentence was also suspended, provided Kelley attend 180 day of in-house rehab.

On June 16, 2017, Kelley was released from the Williamson County Detention Center in Tennessee, and entered her court-ordered drug program, which Kelley did not complete.

“Her probation was revoked on February 8, 2018,” a spokesperson for Williamson County said. “She was sentenced to serve eight years. The meth manufacture, delivery, sale and possession with intent charges run concurrent with charges at Maury County.”

According to the report, Kelley left the court recovery program on Nov. 17, 2017, which resulted in a warrant for probation being issued one day later. Kelley was served the warrant on Dec. 16, 2017.

This is not Judd’s daughter’s first trouble with the law. In 2011, Kelley went missing during a layover on a flight home from boarding school. Judd’s sister, actress Ashley Judd, temporarily gained custody of Kelley in 2013, after she alleged her mother was abusive and taking pills, a claim the singer denies.

Kelley was arrested at a Walgreens in 2015, when she was found in possession of materials used to manufacture meth.

Judd has another son, Elijah Judd, with Arch Kelley. The couple divorced in 1998.

Judd has yet to publicly comment on the case. On June 25, the 54-year-old posted an image of a film clapboard on social media, which said, Wynonna & Big Noise,along with the message, “Stay tuned …”

Judd’s last studio album, Wynonna & the Big Noise, was released in 2016. She is spending much of 2018 on the road, along with her band, which includes her current husband, Cactus Moser. Dates and more information can be found by visiting her website.

