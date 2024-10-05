Wynonna Judd's Daughter Facing Three Charges After Latest Arrest

Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, continues to face legal issues in the wake of her recent arrest. According to InTouch Weekly, the country star's daughter was charged with three misdemeanors and faces more serious consequences for skipping out on her first court hearing for her arrest.

A bench warrant was issued for her arrest after prosecutors requested it due to her no-show. She was set to face charges of driving with a suspended license, fleeing or attempting to elude the police, and failure to wear protective gear on a motorcycle.

The latest legal woes come after her arrest in Alabama for soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure, and obstructing government operations. The law enforcement were accusing Grace of panhandling out of a Walmart and was allegedly carrying a poster reading "Ride 4 a Ride."

"When talked to, she became agitated asking if she was being detained, it was not illegal to trade her body for a ride. She was told to leave the area and stop asking for money/rides," the police report said (via InTouch). "She was dressed inappropriately, with a short skirt, cut up the front, a pink bra with her bare breasts exposed, the skirt was cut up to the crotch in several areas and her pink panties were pulled into her bottom and v-- as if a thong, which exposed her groin to the public."

She also passively resisted the officer after she was informed she was being placed under arrest. Grace was also accused of being "unruly" during booking. She did end up speaking a bit with the New York Post, detailing her relationship with her mother and claiming she had blocked her.

"My mom, she thinks I'm on drugs, right? She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it. I'm not on drugs. My mom won't listen to me, she won't believe me. She thinks I'm out here doing crazy s-t," she said. She was sentenced to 60 days behind bars for that offense.