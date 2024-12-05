Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Was Arrested Yet Again Ahead of Holidays

Wynonna Judd’s daughter can’t stay out of trouble. Grace Kelley found herself back in jail after stealing a church van on October 27, according to PEOPLE. This is her third arrest of the year. The 28-year-old was arrested in Albemarle County, Va. and faces seven charges, which include three counts of felony grand larceny. She was also charged with driving without a license, destruction of property with intent, failure to use headlights, and setting in motion a vehicle with intent to commit a crime. The Daily Progress reported that she also stole a church van, which the Ground Zero Church of the Nazarene also confirmed on a GoFundMe page asking for help to purchase a new one.

The church had raised a little over $2,500 for a new van out of its $30,000 goal. Kent Hart, the church’s lead pastor, shared a statement regarding the incident, which reads in part: “On October 27th, our green church van and trailer were stolen from in front of our pastor’s home by Grace Pauline Kelley. Grace is currently in police custody. The van was damaged during the theft and after being inspected by a body shop, the insurance has determined it to be a total loss.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He added: “We want the community to know that on a personal level, we have forgiven Grace Kelley. Even though we have suffered that loss, we’re just really hoping the community helps us out.”

The pastor later told PEOPLE: “I’m not sure what we would get from Grace, as far as you know, replacement, and we’re not really even going that way. We’re just forgiving her, and we’re trusting the Lord to provide for our needs.”

In August, Kelley was arrested in Georgia on three counts. She was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended/revoked license, and not using motorcycle equipment properly, according to the record. In April, she was arrested in Alabama on charges of indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations.