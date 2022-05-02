Wynonna Judd Speaks on Mom Naomi’s Death at Country Music Hall of Fame Ceremony

The country music world was shocked by the loss of Naomi Judd on Saturday, one day before her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Daughter’s Wynonna and Ashley Judd revealed her passing in a statement early in the day, raising questions about how the hall would handle the situation.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Country Music Hall of Fame has decided to go forward with the induction, confirming that it was the family’s request to continue. Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Hall, released a statement on the decision Sunday.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of mother-daughter duo The Judds,” Young’s statement read. “Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today’s tragic news. Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds’ official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna’s music will endure.”

Even more surprising is that daughter Wynonna is in attendance for the induction, appearing alongside sister Ashley Judd to accept the induction. “I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” Ashley Judd said about her mother, as the sisters read a Bible verse and talked about the family gathering after the tragic loss. Wynonna also made clear that she’s not going to give up taking the stage. “Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing,” Wynonna said.

The Judds enter the esteemed shrine alongside Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake. As Marcus Downing notes, the official induction featured Carly Pearce singing “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)” and David Rawlings and Gillian Welch delivering a stirring rendition of “Young Love.” Despite the show continuing amid the tragic loss, the organizers did decide to cancel the red carpet festivities.

Judd’s death shocked many on Saturday and her family is seeking privacy at this time. Their statement on Saturday carried a lot of weight and hinted at the battle the elder Judd had been fighting for years. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement read. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Before the tragic news, The Judds made a return to the television stage for the first time in 20 years. Wynonna and her mother performed “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards only weeks before her passing. The duo was also plotting a stadium tour for the fall, but these plans are sure to canceled after Saturday’s somber news.