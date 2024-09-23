'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Arrested for DUI

Former 'Jackass' star Bam Margera, who has long battled for sobriety, has reportedly been arrested for 'driving under the influence.'

Bam Margera is reportedly back behind bars. The former Jackass star is accused of violating his probation from a negotiated guilty plea in June, which stemmed from an incident in which he allegedly assaulted his brother, Jess, and made "terroristic threats" toward other family members.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Margera was taken into custody on Wednesday — per court records — and sent to Chester County Prison to await a "violations of probation/parole" hearing before Chester County Court Judge Patrick Carmody. The hearing was scheduled for Monday. The outlet adds that a bench warrant had been issued for Margera's arrest over violating the "drug and alcohol treatment" portion of his probation.

Margera was arrested Monday in Fulton County by state police — according to the court filing — and "was charged with Misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance, Summary Reckless Driving, and related charges."

(Photo: Mindy Small/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

The ex-MTV star's attorneys have issued a statement claiming that "there are no pending charges filed." The legal team added: "We are in the process of straightening this all out. Just like every citizen in this country, Mr. Margera is presumed innocent."

In June, Margera was sentenced to six months of probation, random drug testing throughout the probationary period, and a $50 fine. This was his part of the plea deal he struck after being alleged to have had a physical altercation with his brother.