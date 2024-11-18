A popular figure in the country music genre is now facing multiple charges in Tennessee. Officers from Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Jamey Johnson, the modern outlaw country singer, on Sunday for alleged possession of drugs and speeding, per Nashville CBS affiliate Channel 5.

The law enforcement agency confirmed the arrest occurred in Williamson County, a county that neighbors Nashville/Davidson County and contains the suburb of Franklin. Per the THP statement, “the incident is still under investigation.” His bail was set for $500,000; it is unclear when/if he was released.

Official publicity image of Jamey Johnson (Credit: UTA)

Jamey Johnson has not commented on the arrest as of press time. Currently, his only social media activity on Monday was an Instagram Story post about Bill Anderson’s new music video.

About Jamey Johnson

Jamey Johnson is a revered country music artist whose popularity grew in the 2000s through albums including That Lonesome Song (2008), The Guitar Song (2010) and The Dollar (2006). Some of his most popular songs include 2008’s “In Color,” 2009’s High Cost of Living,” 2005’s “The Dollar,” and 2008’s “That Lonesome Song.” He can also be heard on recent live recordings of Wille Nelson’s “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die” and “On the Road Again,” which are popular on streaming services. Johnson notably released his first solo album in 14 years, Midnight Gasoline, back on Nov. 8. He was even featured in a large print feature for Gannett-owned newspaper The Tennessean on Sunday, the day cops arrested him.

