Naomi Judd Tribute Set at CMT This Week

In the wake of Naomi Judd's death, CMT has lined up a tribute to the country music icon. On Tuesday, the network will air CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd. The half-hour special will follow Judd's career from the start of The Judds, which saw her perform with daughter Wynonna Judd, up to her final interview with CMT.

CMT's special will air on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on the network. The event will also air several other times during the course of the week. According to the official description, the special will celebrate the "extraordinary life and legacy of the legendary" Judd. CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd will feature archival footage from over the years including "memorable performances and moments from the past several decades of her career." It will also have Judd's final interview from the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which took place in April.

In addition to the special, CMT will be playing The Judd's final performance of "Love Can Build a Bridge," which they sang at the CMT Music Awards, throughout the week. Fans can watch the performance on CMT during music hours, CMT Music, and CMT Pluto channels. Although, if you don't want to wait for it to air on the network, you can also watch the performance anytime you want via YouTube.

It was reported on Saturday that Judd died at the age of 76. In a statement released by Wynonna and Ashley Judd, they stated that their mother's cause of death was due to "the disease of mental illness." Their full statement read, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

A day after her passing, Wynonna and Ashley appeared at the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony, during which the Judds were inducted. Ahead of the event, the Judd family revealed that they would be going forward with the induction in Naomi's honor. During the ceremony, Wynonna was joined on stage by Ashley and the two sisters paid tribute to their late mother. Wynonna even told the audience, "Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing."