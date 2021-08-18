The Judds React to Country Music Hall of Fame Inclusion: 'It's About Damn Time'

✖

It was announced this week that The Judds will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class of inductees, along with Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake. Speaking to media after the announcement, mother-daughter duo Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd reflected on the honor, which Wynonna noted was a long time coming.

"As a daughter, it's about damn time," she said. "20 years is a long time for me to wait to see the queen honored with all of her spectacular sparkles." The 57-year-old added that "as an artist, I just look at the community around me and I think it's important to celebrate and to honor the pillars of the community; Dolly [Parton], Reba [McEntire], the women that were there before us, that paved the way. Loretta Lynn, she says, 'Get out there and sing your butt off, girl.' She still says girl, and she's the same person she was in 1984 when I met her."

The Judds recorded as a duo for eight years from 1983-1991 and became one of the most successful acts in country music, winning five Grammy Awards and eight CMA Awards. Wynonna, Naomi and their fellow inductees will be celebrated at a ceremony to be held at a later date.

"I'm going to be open to having somebody celebrate me," Naomi said. "When I was a single working mom for all those years and just got kicked in the face and let down and so many bad things happened to me, I'm in a place now where if somebody says thank you, I think, 'I appreciate that. Thank you. I like this dress too.'"

Wynonna noted that she's constantly on the go with her career and will appreciate being able to take a moment to celebrate such a major achievement. "I think it's really wonderful to show up and just to stop for a minute, take a deep breath and go, 'Hoo, I'm grateful,' and to stay in the minute," she said. "Everything gets so big sometimes. Honestly, you just got to try to truck on through the simple stuff."

"And then we go to eat, and we just do our life," she continued. "And so it'll be right back to work. Right after the ceremony I'll probably go home and have to do some signing on some merch to sell at the next show, kind of thing. We're always working, guys. We're never not doing something. So it's an interesting stop on the way to something else." Naomi added, "But we wouldn't have it any other way."