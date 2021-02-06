Morgan Wallen's Sister Defends Him, Blasts 'Cancel Culture' in Wake of Racial Slur Video

✖

In case you missed it, country singer Morgan Wallen has, once again, found himself amid controversy. This time, the singer came under fire after he was seen on video using the N-word. In light of his actions, he has faced numerous repercussions, including having his music removed from radio stations across the country. Even though he's at the center of controversy at the moment, his family is sticking by his side. On Friday, Wallen's sister, Ashlyne Wallen, took to Instagram to defend him. In her lengthy message, Ashlyne not only defended her brother, but also addressed the topic of "cancel culture."

Ashlyne began her message with a quote that read, "There are only 3 things you should ever do about a mistake: admit it, learn from it, and don't repeat it." She went on to write that "cancel culture" is the "worst thing" that has emerged from the digital world, as it does not allow for "forgiveness and growth." She continued, "Someone who is truly sorry should be forgiven — not continuously bashed. Your past mistakes do not define you; it is how you choose to move forward that does." (Wallen has issued an apology for saying the racist slur.) Ashlyne continued to defend her brother, saying that he has one of the "biggest hearts" that she knows.

"I know my brother. He is my best friend, and although what he said was completely unacceptable, I know in my heart that it did not come from a place of hate of malicious intent," Ashlyne wrote. "Should he have said it? No. But should he be given the opportunity to correct his mistake and learn from it? Yes. Morgan has one of the biggest hearts of anyone I have ever met. It doesn't matter who you are or where you are from, he will welcome you with open arms and show you kindness. He is not the kind of person who would ever want to hurt anyone, but contrary to popular belief, he's also human. And sometimes, humans make big mistakes." She continued to note that the word should not be "in anyone's vocabulary," but that she doesn't believe that Wallen should be receiving the amount of criticism that he's been getting.

This whole matter was prompted after Wallen was caught on video saying the N-word amongst a group of friends. A neighbor started to videotape the group after they made a ruckus on their way back to Wallen's Nashville home. In the video, the country singer could be heard telling one of his friends to take care of another member in the group. He tells him, "take care of" this "p— ass mother—" and then added, "take care of this p— ass n—." Wallen subsequently issued an apology to TMZ, which read, "I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”