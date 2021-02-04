Morgan Wallen Won't Be Played on CMT in Wake of Racial Slur Video

✖

CMT is cutting ties with rising country music star Morgan Wallen amid the ongoing backlash over his use of a racial slur. A day after video leaked showing the "Still Goin Down" singer using the N-word in Nashville, the cable network announced it was in the process of removing Wallen's appearances "from all our platforms."

In an announcement shared to both Twitter and Facebook, CMT said it made the decision to break with Wallen "after learning of Morgan Wallen's racial slur late last night," and as such, they are "in the process of removing his appearances from all our platforms." The country music network went on to join the growing number of voices condemning the 27-year-old's behavior, adding, "we do not tolerate or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion."

CMT's decision marks just the latest repercussion Wallen has faced amid the controversy, which was sparked Tuesday after TMZ published video of the singer and a group of friends outside a Nashville residence. In the clip, reportedly filmed by a neighbor Sunday, Wallen could be heard telling someone to "take care of" this "p— ass mother—." He added, "take care of this p— ass n—" before he heading into his home.

Hours later, Cumulus Media, the second-biggest radio chain in the United States, sent out a directive to the program directors of all of its 400-plus stations with the header "MORGAN WALLEN — EXTREMELY IMPORTANT." The message announced that "effective immediately," Wallen's music would be "removed from our playlists without exception." Since then, numerous other radio chains around the country have pulled Wallen's music, including SirusXM, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and Entercom. In a statement, iHeartMedia confirmed it had pulled Wallen from its more than 850 terrestrial radio outlets in the U.S.

According to Variety, DSPs also appear to be taking action. They have yet to release an official statement, though as of Tuesday night, Wallen's songs no longer appeared on Spotify's playlist of the top 50 Hot Country songs. Wallen also does not appear anywhere among the dozens of photos or track listings or playlists on the home page of Apple Music Country.

The repercussions extend further than just radio stations, however. The Academy of Country Music Awards announced Wednesday afternoon that the singer has been barred from ACM Award eligibly amid his use of a racial slur. In a tweet, ACM Awards confirmed it would "halt Morgan Wallen's potential involvement and eligibility for this year’s 56th Academy of Country Music Awards cycle. We have made his management team aware of this decision. The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn't align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion."

Wallen, a country star on the rise whose new record, Dangerous: The Double Album, has hit three weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart, has also had his contract with his record lable, Big Loud, suspended "indefeinitely." In a statement, the company said "such behavior will not be tolerated."