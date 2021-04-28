Morgan Wallen Shares Fishing Photo With Eric Church Following Racial Slur Controversy

✖

Morgan Wallen returned to social media on Tuesday with his first post since February that did not address his racial slur controversy, using Instagram to share a photo of himself fishing with Eric Church. Clad in navy shorts, a navy polo, white hat and sunglasses and holding a fishing pole, Wallen stands next to Church, who wore salmon shorts and a navy polo and swapped his trademark Ray-Bans for a different pair of shades around his neck.

"Hang a sign on the door of my life," Wallen captioned the post, referencing Church's song "Livin' Part of Life" from his 2006 album Sinners Like Me. Church previously shared that he had offered encouragement to Wallen amid his latest controversy, telling Billboard that he sent the "Whiskey Glasses" singer a note telling him he was praying for him and to keep "hanging in there." He also discussed Wallen's use of the N-word, calling it "indefensible." "I was heartbroken when it happened," Church said. "I think Morgan’s trying to work on that and on himself. And I hope he does."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen)

Wallen has been a longtime fan of Church and recorded a song co-written by the North Carolina native, "Quittin' Time," for his January double album, Dangerous. "I've spoken about it from the time I've been in this industry and how much of a hero he is to me," Wallen previously told media. "So having him allow me to sing a song that he's the writer on, it's truly one of my favorite accomplishments that I've got so far. I love his style, his attitude, just the way he's handled himself, just always really has resonated with me and just from the time I heard the first song of his, I was immediately was drawn in and was connected."

The two musicians struck up a friendship after Wallen asked if he could record "Quittin' Time" and Church said yes. "That's kind of where our relationship, our introduction, began," Wallen recalled. "Since then I've been able to hang out with him, him and his wife, and got to know him a little bit better. Really feel like I've made a friend and it's because of the music, because of that song really. So that song is special to me for sure."

Earlier this month, the 27-year-old wrote a note to fans telling them that he would not be touring this summer but is "looking forward to giving you guys what you deserve, especially after all you've done for me. My story is far from over and getting back out to see y'all is all I can think about."