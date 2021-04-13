Morgan Wallen Reveals If He'll Tour This Summer in Wake of Scandal

✖

Morgan Wallen broke his silence since he was caught saying the "N-word" on camera. The country music singer has remained silent up until Tuesday when he posted several photos of a hand-written letter to his fans. He started off by acknowledging the unexpected success of his music, and then addressed the elephant in the room, while also noting that he will not be performing this summer.

"I wanted to let you guys know that I've taken a couple months away and feel like I've really worked on myself," he said as he started to address the 2021 incident in Nashville, Tennessee. "I'm proud of the work I've put in, and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I've needed this time off." The 27-year-old then mentioned that he moved to Music City when he was only 22-years-old and hit the ground running ever since, not giving him much time to reflect and evaluate the person he was becoming.

The country music singer then told his fans that he will not be performing at all this summer, because while he's been away and it's given him time to reflect, he feels he still needs more time to do that. "I've found this time away to be very valuable to me in many ways, but I feel like I need a little more of it, and therefore will not be performing tour dates this summer. It means I won't be playing festivals or the Luke Bryan tour dates. But it's important to me personally, if you can, still go to these shows and support country music. Country music is back and that's a beautiful d— thing," he added.

Fans immediately flooded the comment section to show their love and support for the singer, hoping he comes back sooner rather than later. In fact, he did tell fans he would be back shortly and that performing for them is all he can think about. "I'm back in Nashville getting back in the swing of things," he said, although he did not specify where he's been the last few months. "And you guys can rest assured that I am looking forward to giving you guys what you deserve, especially after all you've done for me. My story is far from over and getting back out to see y'all is all I can think about. So just know you'll be seeing me sooner than later."