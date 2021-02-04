Morgan Wallen Disqualified From ACM Awards After Racial Slur

✖

Country singer Morgan Wallen continues to face the consequences of his actions. The "Whiskey Glasses" singer was caught on tape using the N-word, leading to his songs being pulled from radio stations and his record contract being suspended. On Wednesday, the Academy of Country Music announced that his latest album would be ineligible for the upcoming 56th ACM Awards. Wallen, 27, has apologized for using the racial slur.

The academy announced it will "halt" Wallen's "potential involvement and eligibility" for the next ACM Awards ceremony. That means he will not be asked to perform during the ceremony and his second album, Dangerous: The Double Album, will not be eligible for awards consideration. "We have made his management team aware of this decision," the academy's statement continued. "The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn't align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion."

The ACM also said it will speed up offering "long-planned diversity training resources" for members, staff, and the country music community through the Diversity and Inclusion Task Force established in 2018. "As a result of this unprecedented situation, the Academy will be reviewing our awards eligibility and submission process, ensuring our nominees consistently reflect the Academy's integrity," the statement concluded. Wallen performed "Whiskey Glasses" and was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at last year's ACM Awards, losing to Riley Green.

On Tuesday, TMZ published the video of a seemingly inebriated Wallen returning to his Nashville home on Sunday night. He was heard cursing and using the N-word multiple times. The video was filmed by a neighbor's doorbell camera. "I’m embarrassed and sorry," Wallen said in a statement to TMZ. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

In the fallout from the video, CMT announced it will no longer play his music and was pulling all of his appearances in its content. Big Loud Records announced the indefinite suspension of his contact. SiriusXM, Cumulus, iHeartRadio, and Entercom all stopped playing his songs on their stations. Wallen's comments also drew widespread condemnation from his colleagues. "Wallen’s behavior is disgusting and horrifying," Jason Isbell tweeted on Wednesday. "I think this is an opportunity for the country music industry to give that spot to somebody who deserves it, and there are lots of black artists who deserve it."