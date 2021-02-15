Miranda Lambert Shares Snowy Valentine's Day Photo With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

✖

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin celebrated Valentine's Day in the snow this year, with Lambert sharing a wintry new photo with her husband to mark the holiday. The "Settling Down" singer posted a selfie that featured herself and McLoughlin standing outside in black coats, Lambert accessorizing with a black pom-pom hat.

The Texas native kept her caption simple, sharing only a red heart emoji and the hashtag "my Valentine." Lambert and McLoughlin are currently in New York, as evidenced by Lambert's Instagram Story on Sunday. "This Texas girl doesn't know what to do with the NY weather," she captioned a snap of a snowy yard.

The pair's trip to New York comes after they took their Airstream trailer to Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina earlier this year. "Attach the airstream to the hitch, get in the car and go," McLoughlin declared in the caption of his slideshow of photos from the trip. "Traveling, no matter where it is, has always been a love of mine. Walking the streets of a place you’ve never been, learning the history, it’s absolutely fascinating."

His post also included a number of shots of the food the couple enjoyed during their stops in Asheville and Charleston. "Anyone who knows me though knows my absolute love for food. Charleston and Asheville have left me speechless, 10 pounds heavier and made me realize exactly why I keep my gym membership," he wrote, thanking the restaurants they visited.

Lambert also shared multiple posts documenting the trip and shared that they concluded the vacation in Greensboro, Georgia for "a few restful days at Lake Oconee." "I actually picked that spot for an overnight because it mapped perfectly for our trip but when we got there I didn’t want to leave. We stayed an extra day because it was so beautiful. (And we ran out of clothes & needed to do laundry) I had to work too, so why not have a view while you zoom? I have a feeling we will be back there in the summertime to enjoy the lake and the friendly people."

After revealing that she and her husband had to return to Nashville early after their Airstream was hit by a car, she concluded, "Overall it was an amazing trip and we learned we have a lot to see and a lot to be grateful for."