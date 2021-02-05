Miranda Lambert's Airstreamer Damaged After Road Trip With Husband Cut Short After Hit-and-Run Incident

✖

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, had to cut their cross-country road trip short after a hit-and-run accident damaged "The Sheriff," their Airstream trailer. Lambert opened up about the scary incident Thursday, revealing that she and McLoughlin safely made it back to Nashville "a few days earlier than planned," bringing their exciting endeavor to an unfortunate early end.

The country music superstar took to Instagram to share the story, telling fans that she and her husband had made a pitstop in Greensboro, Georgia "to have a few restful days at Lake Oconee" as they headed home on their days-long journey. Lambert said when they arrived at Lake Oconee, they "didn't want to leave" because "it was so beautiful," and so they opted to stay for an extra day. Their peaceful getaway was rudely interrupted, however, as they embarked on the final stretch of the journey home.

"Unfortunately on the way home going through Atlanta, an a– hole in a small car with temp plates was driving erratically and tried to squeeze between us and a semi truck going 70 on I-20 W," Lambert wrote, sharing a gallery of images from the trip as well as photos of the damage "The Sheriff" sustained. "It hit the airstream on the passenger side and sent us into the left lane. We fishtailed pretty good but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess the damage."

Thankfully, "nobody was hurt" in the incident. Lambert said that after pulling off on the shoulder of the highway, "nobody stopped either," and the car that had struck them "sped away. (Cool Bro)." The singer said the damage to the Airstream was relatively minor and was still "driveable so we made a report and hauled home." Lambert said she "called mama right away to say that I know her prayers are always heard cause I know she prays for us every morning about 4:30 am." She gave some major kudos to her husband, who "kept our trailer pretty steady for being side swiped."

The "Bluebird" singer said she and her husband are going to be "back to our vagabond ways soon" once their Airstream trailer is repaired. Despite the incident, Lambert, who said she was "so thankful that nothing worse happened," said "overall it was an amazing trip and we learned we have a lot to see and a lot to be grateful for."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, kept fans updated on their cross-country adventure. On Jan. 31, the "Settling Down" artist shared a series of sweet photos from their travels, revealing they hauled "The Sheriff" to Asheville, North Carolina. The couple formally introduced their newest family member, a 2020 Airstream Globetrotter, in May, with Lambert at the time vowing to "be pulling this rig all over the country. I know that seeing the world through the windshield again will bring creative vibes."