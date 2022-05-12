Miranda Lambert Makes Rare Comment About Her Divorce From Blake Shelton

✖

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have been divorced for roughly seven years, and now the country songstress has opened up about the very public split. Speaking to CBS News correspondent Lee Cowan, Lambert shared how she felt about her personal life making headlines in tabloid magazines. "I wasn't prepared for that," she admitted. "Well, I don't think anybody is. And it's not nice sometimes."

After news of the split began to be reported, rumors and speculation began to swirl about what led the pair to call off their marriage. Regarding how she dealt with this, Lambert explained, "I think you got to take it with a grain of salt and know that I'm a singer-songwriter so luckily I can tell my whole truth. I will not lie in my music." She later revealed that she has spent the years since healing from that difficult time, and has come to find personal peace. "I've also grown up and I've learned a lot about myself and I think at some point you start to settle into who you are," she admitted. "I think that's why you feel that peace coming from me, because I feel at peace with myself."

Lambert and Shelton first began dating in 2006. They got engaged in 2010 and married in 2011. After four years of marriage, the couple announced in 2015 that they were divorcing. "This is not the future we envisioned and it is with heavy heart that we move forward separately," they said in a joint statement at the time. "We are real people, with real lives, with real family, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

Following their split, Lambert dated country singer Anderson East for two years, and then Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker for several months. In February 2019, Lambert announced on social media that she had secretly married NYPD Officer Brendan McLoughlin the month prior. As for Shelton, before dating and marrying Lambert, he had been married to Kaynette Gern, a longtime girlfriend. They married in 2003 and divorced in 2006.

After splitting from Lambert, Shelton began dating his The Voice co-star, No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani. The pair began dating around 2015 and later married in 2021. Notably, Stefani had previously been married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons.