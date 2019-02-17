Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Show off Wedding Rings While in New York City

After Miranda Lambert announced her secret wedding to Brendan McLoughlin Saturday, photos of the couple walking around New York City and showing off their wedding rings surfaced.

PEOPLE published photos of the couple walking hand-in-hand around SoHo in New York City, scouring out Valentine’s Day deals. Lambert, 35, appears to be wearing a solitaire diamond engagement ring alongside the wedding band.

“They looked happy and natural holding hands strolling sidewalk,” an onlooker told the magazine. The source said they were “stopping to look in windows and smiling.”

The onlooker also described Lambert as “beaming and protectively holding her ring finger,” adding, “They looked like a couple going on a date in the city.”

It is not clear when Lambert and McLoughlin, 28, tied the knot, but a representative told PEOPLE the wedding happened “a while ago.” Lambert waited until Saturday to break the news, sharing two photos on Instagram and Twitter.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me,” Lambert wrote. She added a heart emoji and the hashtag “the one.”

Lambert was previously married to fellow country star Blake Shelton for four years before their divorce in 2015. She later dated Anderson East and Evan Felker. Lambert and the Turnpike Troubadours frontman split in August 2018.

Lambert and Felker’s relationship was controversial, since Felker was still married to his estranged wife, Staci Nelson, at the time they started dating. After Lambert and Felker broke up, there were rumors that Felker and Nelson were reconciling, but this was not true.

There were no rumors of Lambert dating McLoughlin before the surprise wedding announcement. It appears that McLoughlin is or was a New York City police officer.

Lambert told The Tennessean in August 2018 she was single. She said the songs on the new Pistol Annies album, Interstate Gospel, were inspired by conversations about life with her collaborators.

“It’s all of things that women do and those conversations sometimes involve tears and those tears become songs,” she said of the music. “The joy when we laugh and giggle all night, those become songs I think that’s important because we want women to hear us and know they’re not alone in whatever they’re doing. I count on Beyoncé sometimes, I’ll be honest.”

Lambert, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe will perform as Pistol Annies at Loretta Lynn’s All-Star Birthday Concert on April 1 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

