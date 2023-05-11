'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Unveils Limited Edition Lone River Partnership

Yellowstone and Lone River Ranch Water have teamed up for a new limited-edition version of the hard seltzer packaging, and they brought in series star Lainey Wilson to help with the unveiling. Earlier this week, the CMA-winning singer and fellow musicians Tenille Townes, Hailey Whitters, and Caylee Hammack joined Lone River's Founder and CEO Katie Beal Brown for a luncheon spotlighting modern trailblazing women. At the big Texas event, Lone River and Wilson revealed the new ranch water set, emblazoned with the Yellowstone logo.

"Lone River was born from a lifestyle that's having a real moment in modern culture right now," Beal Brown said in a statement on the new product. "It only made sense that our first-ever limited-edition pack would be with Yellowstone, and what better way to celebrate it hitting shelves than with other powerhouse women who share our ranch life roots and look to create moments of celebration all summer long." Wilson added, "It's been a wild ride filming the fifth season of Yellowstone, and this limited-edition pack from Lone River captures the essence of the Dutton Ranch I've quickly grown to love, perfectly." Starting this month, the limited-edition variety pack is available in 12-packs of 12 oz cans of Original Ranch Water, and the brand's classic margarita style Ranch Rita.

Wilson is not the first country star to team up with Lone River. Earlier this year, Miranda Lambert debuted her "untamed" partnership with the company. In 2021, Wilson's fellow singer-turned-Yellowstone-star Ryan Bingham partnered with Lone River as well, and in an exclusive conversation with PopCulture.com, The Oscar-winning songwriter revealed that he too was motivated to do so by Brown. "I heard about it through Katie, that started the company out in West Texas. We're from kind of the same place," he said.

The singer-songwriter went on to explain that, in the past, he has actively avoided doing brand partnerships, but Lone River was different. "To be honest, I don't really sign up to do a whole lot of big brand things just because I'm not really that kind of guy, but I really liked Katie a lot, and I liked her company, and I liked the brand, and I know the drink from growing up around it as well from where I'm from."

The next big convincing moment was when some of Bingham's friends tried Lone River drinks and told him just how much they liked the beverages. "I actually was going to play a music festival in Montana, and I wanted to try the product, and they were shipping me some to try, but I was on the road and didn't get it at home. So, I got to Montana, and I was camping out with a bunch of my friends on the river, and they were all drinking it there. They were like, 'Man, this stuff is great.' I'm like, 'Oh, well, great. I'm about to sign up with these guys. They're really good people.'"