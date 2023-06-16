Miranda Lambert Drools Over Shirtless Photo of Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert is not shy about her feelings for her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and she recently showed her love by drooling over one of his shirtless photos. On Instagram, McLoughlin shared a picture of himself chugging some water from a Yeti bottle, after a five-mile run. "Love a good 5 miler before the rain," McLoughlin wrote in his post caption. "Super appreciative for Yeti at keeping that water ice cold for when it was needed most."

In a comment on the post, Lambert wrote, "Damn babe!!! All the fitness vibes." She then quipped, "Now let's go eat a steak." McLoughlin is no stranger to posting shirtless photos of himself on social, and his country star wife previously shared her reaction to the thirsty comments fans often leave. Speaking to PEOPLE, Lambert addressed the posts and comments by joking, "I tell him, 'If you got blessed with all of that, then don't rob the world. I'm a songwriter, so I put out music. You look like that, so you should have your photo taken!'"

Lambert married McLoughlin three years ago, less than five years after her divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton. Lambert and Shelton first began dating in 2006. They got engaged in 2010 and married in 2011. After four years of marriage, the couple announced in 2015 that they were divorcing. "This is not the future we envisioned and it is with heavy heart that we move forward separately," they said in a joint statement at the time. "We are real people, with real lives, with real family, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

Following their split, Lambert dated country singer Anderson East for two years, and then Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker for several months. In February 2019, Lambert announced on social media that she had secretly married McLoughlin the month prior. As for Shelton, before dating and marrying Lambert, he had been married to Kaynette Gern, a longtime girlfriend. They married in 2003 and divorced in 2006.

After splitting from Lambert, Shelton began dating his The Voice co-star, No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani. The pair began dating around 2015 and later married in 2021. Notably, Stefani had previously been married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons. Notably, Lambert does not have any children, but McLoughlin has a young daughter born in late 2018, per People.