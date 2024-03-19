'The Voice' Alum Kameron Marlowe Announces New Album 'Keepin' The Lights On'

Country singer, and former The Voice contestant, Kameron Marlowe announced a new album, Keepin' The Lights On. The sophomore effort from the North Carolina native is due out May 31. The soul-baring title track, "Keepin' The Lights On," is also now streaming. Check it out below.

"I feel like I discovered a lot about myself while making this record," Marlowe said of the new songs in a press release. "I got to reflect on a lot of life from when I was a kid to life today. This album explores everything from loss to love, depression to joy, and overcoming the voices in your head telling you you're not good enough. I found myself looking at life through a different lens throughout the process."

Marlowe was a contestant on Season 15 of NBC's The Voice in 2018, initially as a member of Blake Shelton's team before being stolen by Adam Levine. After being eliminated in a November episode, he moved to Nashville to continue his music career,

In 2019, Marlowe released his debut single, Giving You Up," which has since been certified Platinum by the RIAA. He eventually caught the eye of record labels and ended up signing with Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Nashville, who released his debut album, We Were Cowboys, in 2022. Now, two years after his first outing, Marlowe is poised to unleash his smokey, blues-soaked follow-up.

"The namesake of the album, 'Keepin' The Lights On' came from a conversation with my dad over the holidays about how he's always thanking the man upstairs for keeping it all together, especially when times get tough," Marlowe went on to share, "For me, this record is a reminder of hard work, dedication and keeping the promises that we make."

"It's still crazy to me that people are listening to a small town boy from Kannapolis, N.C., but here I am releasing my second album," Marlowe added. "I can't wait for y'all to hear it." Ahead of Keepin' The Lights On, Marlowe will be hitting the road on the Strangers Tour 2024, named for the album's first single. Click here to for a full list of concert dates and tickets.