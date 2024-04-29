Jelly Roll and Miranda Lambert Among Performers Announced for 59th ACM Awards

The first round of performers have been announced for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards performers and, among them, fans can expect to see Jelly Roll and Miranda Lambert. Additional country music stars who will take the stage include Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards kick off on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT, streaming live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. No Prime membership will be required to watch the show live, as everyone is invited to the Party of the Year.

Fans can also tune into the official ACM Red Carpet on Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, and Amazon Live, starting at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT. The Emmy-nominated, star-powered experience will celebrate Country Music's biggest stars and emerging talent, and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide.

The full rebroadcast will be available directly following the stream on Prime Video and available the next day for free on Amazon Freevee and the Amazon Music app. Performers, presenters, and ACM Awards ancillary events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Country music fans who tune into the ACM Awards on Prime Video next month are in for a real treat, as it's been announced that the iconic Reba McEntire will be the show's host this year. This marks the 17th time McEntire has hosted the awards show, the most of any artist. In addition to hosting, McEntire will take the stage for a show-stopping special performance featuring brand-new music.

"I am tickled to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time!" Reba McEntire exclaimed in a press release. "What an honor to have been part of the past, present and now the future of the Academy of Country Music with Amazon Prime Video. I can't wait to get to Texas and see everybody May 16th!" Notably, The Voice coach boasts an impressive record of 16 ACM Award wins and nine nominations for the prestigious ACM Entertainer of the Year, including a win in 1994; she also holds the most nominations for Female Artist of the Year.