Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Melts Hearts With Touching Birthday Tribute

Brendan McLoughlin isn't shying away from sharing his love for his wife Miranda Lambert. As the country music singer turned 39 on Thursday, the retired NYPD officer helped her celebrate the special occasion with a sweet birthday tribute to his wife that had country music fans swooning.

To mark the special occasion, McLoughlin took to Instagram to share a gallery of images of himself and his wife that began with an adorable image of them kissing. He began the caption by writing, "Another year and another birthday. Happy Birthday [Miranda Lambert]." He went on to share that "it's always an honor to be called your husband," adding of his wife, "you're the most beautiful person inside and out. You have the biggest heart and show it everyday through your love for others and animals." McLoughlin concluded the sweet birthday post, "can't wait to celebrate many more. Just wanted to say happy birthday and I love you."

The sweet post came just hours after Lambert and her husband hit the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Wednesday night for the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards. McLoughlin attended as his wife's plus one, the two looking as smitten as ever as they posed for photographs on the red carpet. For the evening, Lambert wore a purple dress with a black clutch styled by Tiffany Gifford, according to E! News, while her husband donned a classic suit and bow tie. While walking the red carpet, Lambert reflected on her career ahead of her birthday, telling ABC, "I am very busy, but it's good. It's Scorpio season, my birthday's tomorrow, so it's a gift to get to do what I love. And I've been doing it for a really long time!"

Lambert and McLoughlin first met back in November 2018 when she was performing on Good Morning America. At the time, McLoughlin, a former police officer, was stationed at the Times Square area, where the show is filmed. Romance quickly sparked between the two, and after quietly dating for three months, they tied the knot in January 2019, though the newlyweds did not share the exciting news until the following month. They went on to make their red carpet debut at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas later that year.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight back in September, Lambert told the outlet that McLoughlin is her biggest fan, sharing, "he's been awesome. It's so nice to have someone so supportive stand by your side." At the time, Lambert was preparing for the launch of her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo – The Las Vegas Residency, and she told ET that her husband has a lot of opinions and I cherish them, because he's seen so many shows and he's in it. But he's also on the outside of it, because he's not on the stage or not part of the crew really, so I take his notes to heart."