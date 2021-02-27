Miranda Lambert Details What Led to Marriage With Brendan McLoughlin

✖

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have been going strong ever since they wed in January 2019. How do the two manage to make their relationship work? As InTouch Weekly noted, Lambert and McLoughlin's brief courtship before they got married actually helped them form such a tight bond.

On Thursday, SirirusXM published an interview that Lambert engaged in with the company's Storme Warren. During the interview, the country singer opened up about how she and McLoughlin were able to create a strong foundation for their marriage prior to walking down the aisle. She explained, "We didn't date very long before we got married. We sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other." Lambert added, "It was just us two with no distraction at my farm outside of Nashville. And so, I was really thankful for it."

InTouch Weekly pointed out that Lambert's statements come shortly after they celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in January. The pair originally met in 2018 when she was performing on Good Morning America. McLoughlin, a former police officer, was working security for the event. The "Bluebird" singer later announced in February 2019 that she and McLoughlin wed the month before. Not only did Lambert and McLoughlin manage to form a tight bond before they got married, but they have managed to deepen that bond in the years since their wedding. The 37-year-old previously said that she has been able to get to "reconnect" with McLoughlin due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused individuals around the world to spend more time indoors with those closest to them.

“A lot of my friends don’t really see their significant other because we’re in different directions all the time,” she explained. “With everything that happened last year, I think everybody was forced to sort of reconnect with themselves and with people that they really love and that are close to them.” Lambert was even able to connect with her husband thanks to one of her recent music videos. The pair appeared in her music video for "Settling Down," which she released back in October. Lambert told New York's Country 94.7 about casting her husband for the music video, "I've never had a video in 18 years in the business with a love interest, and so it's kinda funny that my husband's my first one."