CMA Awards: Miranda Lambert's Tribute to Loretta Lynn Has Fans in Tears

It may be more than a month since Loretta Lynntragically passed away, but her presence is still being felt in the world of country music. As the 2022 Country Music Association Awards kicked off in Nashville, Tennessee Wednesday night, viewers watching from home were left in tears as Miranda Lambert led a special tribute to the iconic pillar of country music. The "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90, a little more than a month before the annual awards show.

The special tribute began a clip of Lynn accepting the award for CMA entertainer of the year in 1972 and was followed up by Carrie Underwood taking the stage to sing a rendition of "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man)." Underwood was then joined by Lambert, who sang "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin," before 2022 CMA Awards host Reba McEntire joined them on stage. Together, the three famed country singers performed what is regarded as Lynn's most well-known and most successful song, "Coal Miner's Daughter."

Following the special tribute, Lambert took to social media to share a brief clip of her performance, writing, "Love you forever [Loretta Lynn]." The tribute brought many fans to tears, many still mourning Lynn's loss and celebrating her lasting impact on country music.