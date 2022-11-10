CMA Awards: Miranda Lambert's Tribute to Loretta Lynn Has Fans in Tears
It may be more than a month since Loretta Lynntragically passed away, but her presence is still being felt in the world of country music. As the 2022 Country Music Association Awards kicked off in Nashville, Tennessee Wednesday night, viewers watching from home were left in tears as Miranda Lambert led a special tribute to the iconic pillar of country music. The "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90, a little more than a month before the annual awards show.
The special tribute began a clip of Lynn accepting the award for CMA entertainer of the year in 1972 and was followed up by Carrie Underwood taking the stage to sing a rendition of "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man)." Underwood was then joined by Lambert, who sang "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin," before 2022 CMA Awards host Reba McEntire joined them on stage. Together, the three famed country singers performed what is regarded as Lynn's most well-known and most successful song, "Coal Miner's Daughter."
Following the special tribute, Lambert took to social media to share a brief clip of her performance, writing, "Love you forever [Loretta Lynn]." The tribute brought many fans to tears, many still mourning Lynn's loss and celebrating her lasting impact on country music.
'Well done'
Love you forever @lorettalynn 💕 #cmaawards @countrymusic pic.twitter.com/tAOora6BSO— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) November 10, 2022
"Well done Miss Miranda!!" one viewer applauded. "Fitting tribute to the one and only, Coal Miner's Daughter."prevnext
'Truly touching'
Just. Beautiful. 💔💔— mary vrenna (@mevrenna) November 10, 2022
"We're at a loss for words at the incredible [Loretta Lynn] tribute on the [CMA Awards] stage," the official Twitter account for the city of Nashville tweeted. "A truly touching star-studded moment honoring the [Music City Walk of Fame] member."prevnext
'Beautiful'
This is definitely a great reason for @BigSkyABC to take a week off. @reba @mirandalambert and @carrieunderwood did a great job honoring @LorettaLynn at the @CountryMusic awards. And my Poppa in that frame by the TV make it that much sweeter. Loretta was his WOman 💗💗 #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/B3I80iaqtA— Sarah Megan Crowe (@Sarah_Megan7) November 10, 2022
"Beautiful performance for a legendary performer! She will be missed," added another person.prevnext
'Legends honoring another legend'
The best opening of the CMAs in years!!!— CindyCarrWilliamson (@ccarrwilliamson) November 10, 2022
"This is what makes country music so special," noted somebody else. "Legends honoring another legend."prevnext
'Incredible'
That was excellent. What a great tribute.— Thomas Bell (@ThomasB93165347) November 10, 2022
"It was an incredible tribute to the incredible Loretta!!!" wrote another. "You, [Carrie Underwood] and [Miranda Lambert] were all wonderful. She was smiling in Heaven, I know."prevnext
'Definitely felt that one'
So beautiful❤️— CountryRocksbySB🌹 (@Tina_RebaRocks) November 10, 2022
"I definitely felt that one," added somebody else. "I am sure Loretta was looking down with pride."prevnext
'Great job'
😭😭😭😭😭 #RipLorretta Great job ladies! ❤️❤️❤️🥲🥲🥲— SUNbrero_602 (@SUNBRERO_602) November 10, 2022
"Well, I didn't need to cry tonight but, here we are," tweeted one viewer. "We miss you, Loretta!"prev