CMA Awards: Miranda Lambert's Tribute to Loretta Lynn Has Fans in Tears

By Allison Schonter

It may be more than a month since Loretta Lynntragically passed away, but her presence is still being felt in the world of country music. As the 2022 Country Music Association Awards kicked off in Nashville, Tennessee Wednesday night, viewers watching from home were left in tears as Miranda Lambert led a special tribute to the iconic pillar of country music. The "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90, a little more than a month before the annual awards show.

The special tribute began a clip of Lynn accepting the award for CMA entertainer of the year in 1972 and was followed up by Carrie Underwood taking the stage to sing a rendition of "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man)." Underwood was then joined by Lambert, who sang "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin," before 2022 CMA Awards host Reba McEntire joined them on stage. Together, the three famed country singers performed what is regarded as Lynn's most well-known and most successful song, "Coal Miner's Daughter."

Following the special tribute, Lambert took to social media to share a brief clip of her performance, writing, "Love you forever [Loretta Lynn]." The tribute brought many fans to tears, many still mourning Lynn's loss and celebrating her lasting impact on country music.

'Well done'

"Well done Miss Miranda!!" one viewer applauded. "Fitting tribute to the one and only, Coal Miner's Daughter."

'Truly touching'

"We're at a loss for words at the incredible [Loretta Lynn] tribute on the [CMA Awards] stage," the official Twitter account for the city of Nashville tweeted. "A truly touching star-studded moment honoring the [Music City Walk of Fame] member."

'Beautiful'

"Beautiful performance for a legendary performer! She will be missed," added another person.

'Legends honoring another legend'

"This is what makes country music so special," noted somebody else. "Legends honoring another legend."

'Incredible'

"It was an incredible tribute to the incredible Loretta!!!" wrote another. "You, [Carrie Underwood] and [Miranda Lambert] were all wonderful. She was smiling in Heaven, I know."

'Definitely felt that one'

"I definitely felt that one," added somebody else. "I am sure Loretta was looking down with pride."

'Great job'

"Well, I didn't need to cry tonight but, here we are," tweeted one viewer. "We miss you, Loretta!"

