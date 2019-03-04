Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Once Appeared on ‘Project Runway’

Miranda Lambert‘s husband Brendan McLoughlin had a shot at fame two years before meeting the country music superstar, since he appeared in an episode of Project Runway All Stars in 2016.

As TMZ discovered, McLoughlin was among the police officers, firefighters and first responders who appeared in the fourth episode of Season 5 during the “Unconventional Materials Challenge.” The contestants were tasked with coming up with high-end fashion designs using only supplies from New York’s finest. Actress Alyssa Milano appeared in the segment, giving the contestants a rundown of the rules.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McLoughlin even had a speaking part, “ordering” the contestants to go to their work stations.

In another scene from the episode, one of the contestants even complemented McLoughlin on his good looks.

“I usually avoid the police, but he can handcuff me anytime he wants,” the contestant said.

After Lambert shocked fans by announcing her marriage to McLoughlin this past January, the internet went digging for information on him. It was later discovered he is a New York City Police Department officer who was the “hot cop” in a 2015 viral video from the New York Pride Parade doing the “Cupid Shuffle.” He also pursued a modeling career and was featured on the cover of a romance novel.

Lambert and McLoughlin married in Nashville in late January, but it was not until Feb. 16 that Lambert announced the nuptials on Twitter. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me,” the Pistol Annies member wrote.

The two reportedly met in November, when Pistol Annies appeared on Good Morning America to perform their latest single. Three days after they met, McLoughlin’s son with ex-girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger was born. He was also engaged to Jackie Bruno, but they split after she learned about his ex’s pregnancy.

Since announcing their marriage, Lambert has kept quiet about the relationship. Inside Edition caught up with them after they landed in New York last week, but she refused to say anything.

“If I say something, will you leave, please?” Lambert told the paparazzi. “The world should mind their own f–ing business.”

Lambert did appear at Dierks Bentley’s concert in Nashville on Feb. 22, making her first public appearance since the announcement tweet. She joined Bentley and Keith Urban to perform Hank Williams’ “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” Merle Haggard’s “The Bottle Let Me Down,” Loretta Lynn’s “Blue Kentucky Girl” and the Dixie Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away.”

The “We Should Be Friends” singer is scheduled to appear at Loretta Lynn’s birthday celebration at Bridgestone Arena with fellow Pistol Annies members Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe.

Photo credit: Lifetime/Getty Images