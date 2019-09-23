Miranda Lambert Enjoys Goat Yoga with Husband Brendan McLoughlin While on Tour

Miranda Lambert just wrapped up the second week of her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour by enjoying a few activities away from the concert stage, including goat yoga, which she did with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin! The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer shared several pictures on social media of her series of shows, which took place in Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Sep 22, 2019 at 11:58am PDT

Lambert will have to find more ways to occupy herself on tour. The Texas native just launched her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, but will hit the road again next year on her newly-announced Wildcard Tour, with Cody Johnson and LANCO on all shows, and the Randy Rogers Band & Parker McCollum on select dates.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The essence of a wildcard is always having something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity that means to you,” Lambert said in a statement. “It is universal. Which is why I’m excited to kick off this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We’re going to have a blast!”

Much as with her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, Lambert will once again bring her Fill the Little Red Wagon campaign to each tour stop on her Wildcard Tour, with the donations all going to a local shelter in each city she plays in on tour. It’s one of the many initiatives Lambert spearheads, to help animals in need.

“We have our hand in everything,” Lambert previously told PopCulture.com. “The Fill the Red Wagon is at the shows in the markets that I play in. People bring supplies for shelters, donations of any kind, dog food, blankets, toys. And it’s really cool because it benefits the local shelter in that town and I get to meet the shelter people. People are always like, ‘How can I help if I can’t donate?’ Basically it’s getting involved in your local shelters in your own community.

“Volunteering your time is priceless, really,” she continued. “Giving the dogs human contact time really increases their chances of adoption.”

Lambert’s Wildcard album will be released on Nov. 1. Tickets for the Wildcard Tour will be available beginning on Sept. 27. Find a list of all of her upcoming shows by visiting Lambert’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / John Shearer