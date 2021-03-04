Miranda Lambert Announces New Album, 'The Marfa Tapes'

✖

New music is on the way from Miranda Lambert! The country star officially confirmed on Thursday that she will be releasing a new album, titled The Marfa Tapes. The project was a collaboration between Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall and was recorded in Marfa, Texas.

"Announcing The Marfa Tapes," Lambert captioned the album's cover on Instagram. "A project by @jackingram, @jonrandallmusic and me. Recorded in Marfa, TX. They’re raw. You can hear the wind blowing, the cows mooing... We wanted you to feel like you were right there with us, sitting around the campfire, escaping the world, disappearing into the music." The album will be released on May 7 and the first song, "In His Arms," will be released at midnight on Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

Lambert previously teased the project this week with photos of herself, Ingram and Randall sitting on the grass in Marfa, Ingram holding a guitar while a second instrument lay on a blanket beside Lambert, who was snapping the photos. "We don’t know what we’re doing, but we know we’re supposed to be doing it," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

The 37-year-old further opened up about her relationship with Ingram and Randall in a subsequent post, sharing that they have written multiple previously released songs together including "Tin Man" and "Tequila Does."

"Every time I need an escape, I go to Marfa, TX," Lambert wrote. "@JackIngram, and @jonrandallmusic come. We recharge. We get inspired by its beauty. We write songs. Tin Man was the 1st one we shared with you. Tequila Does was the 2nd. In between, we’ve written 13 more. And it’s about time to start sharing them with y’all..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

The Grammy winner's album announcement comes one week after she teamed with Elle King for the release of their song "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." Last week, Lambert was nominated for five ACM Awards including Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year for "Bluebird." The Texas native is the winningest artist in ACM history with over 30 trophies.