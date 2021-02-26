✖

After announcing a collaboration this week, Elle King and Miranda Lambert followed through with the release of "Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)" on Friday, Feb. 26. Written by King and Martin Johnson, the song is an exuberant celebration of a night out, with lyrics that allow both King and Lambert to show off their attitude.

"So bartender take my keys / What do you want from me? / Baby I'm drunk and I don't wanna go home," they sing. "Not staying in to fight / I'm staying out all night / Baby I'm drunk and I don't wanna go home / We don't gotta wait until the weekend / There's always time for jumping off the deep end / So don't you wait up tonight / Don't worry I'll be fine / Baby I'm drunk and I don't wanna go home."

The two stars also released the accompanying music video on Friday, and the clip is a pastel ode to the '80s, featuring King as a bride in a puffy white gown and Lambert as a bridesmaid in pink lamé. The video begins with King and Lambert performing on a stage at a reception in pastel suits before flashing back to the wedding, followed by the reception that featured plenty of drinking and dancing. At the end of the night, King and Lambert ceded the stage to other family members, who all took their turn at the mic.

"I had so much fun collaborating and working with [Miranda Lambert] on this bad a— song," King shared on Instagram. "Get ready to party to this one!!" The song was advertised on multiple billboards in Times Square in New York City, including one from Spotify, which meant "so much" to the 31-year-old.

"HOLY S—! WE’RE IN NYC BABY!" King captioned a snap of the display. "Thank you [Spotify] for the billboard in Times Square! This means so much to me. I spent my freshman year of high school RIGHT on 43rd street. I passed this point every single day for a year. Just dreaming that one day my face would be up there. This is a huge deal for teenage Ellie. New York will always be home. Feeling the love! AND we're on #NewMusicFriday!!! [Miranda, laughing out loud] would be during covid."

King and Lambert previously collaborated on a cover of Elvin Bishop's "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" along with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes, who opened for Lambert on her 2019 Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour along with King. The song won the 2020 ACM Award for Music Event of the Year.