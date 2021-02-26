2021 ACM Awards: See the List of Nominees
The 2021 ACM Awards will again be held in Nashville rather than their usual venue of Las Vegas due to the pandemic, with the annual show to broadcast from three iconic venues in Music City — the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Café — on April 18.
On Friday, Feb. 26, this year's nominees were announced — scroll through for the full list.
Single of the Year
"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert (Producer: Jay Joyce. Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville)
"I Hope," Gabby Barrett (Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale. Record Label: Warner Music Nashville)
"I Hope You’re Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Producers: Busbee. Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records)
"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress (Producers: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis. Record Label: Warner Music Nashville)
"The Bones," Maren Morris (Producer: Greg Kurstin. Record Label: Columbia Nashville)
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce