Miranda Lambert Marks Romantic Anniversary With Her ‘Sunshine’ Brendan McLoughlin With New Photos

Miranda Lambert is celebrating love. The Grammy winner shared on Instagram that she and her husband Brendan McLoughlin enjoyed a beach vacation in honor of their third wedding anniversary. Lambert shared some sun-soaked snaps on Instagram, writing “Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine [sun emoji, red heart emoji]” with the hashtag “three years.”

Lambert and McLoughlin first met back in November 2018 when she was performing on Good Morning America. McLoughlin, a former police officer, was stationed at the Times Square area, where the show is filmed, at the time. The duo quickly sparked romance, and after quietly dating for three months, they tied the knot in January 2019, though the newlyweds did not share the exciting news until the following month, with Lambert writing on Valentine’ Day, “in honor of Valentine’s day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for … Me.”

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas later that year. She recently revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic allowed them to “reconnect” and grow even closer. “We didn’t date very long before we got married,” she said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Storme Warren Show. “And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other. Because it was just us two with no distraction at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong.”

Lambert marked McLoughlin’s 30th birthday on Instagram in October, taking to social media with a special post showing McLoughlin some love. Lambert shared a series of photos showing off how she helped her husband mark his 30th, with the duo “gussied up” as they posed in front of what appeared to be their Nashville, Tennessee home. For the special occasion, Lambert wore a patchwork dress and tan boots, while McLoughlin donned jeans, a white shirt, and a blue plaid blazer. Lambert sweetly wrote in the caption, “I’m so thankful to have you in my life. Cheers to the next 30 years,” before teasing that the KitchenAid stand mixer she got her husband may actually be “for both of us! Thanks in advance hunny for all the yummy you use this thing for!”