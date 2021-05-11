Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Are Building a New House

✖

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin have a major project in the works, as the duo are currently building a brand new home. Lambert shared a housing update during a recent interview with Taste of Country, revealing that she and McLoughlin are currently living in a small cabin.

"I moved, and I’m creating a new magic porch," she said. "We're building a house, so we're living in a little cabin out back of the house." Lambert's fans are familiar with her "magic porch," the spot where she has written a number of songs and filmed several performances over the past year. The porch is located on the Tennessee farm she and McLoughlin previously shared, which has made a number of appearances on Lambert's Instagram.

Lambert and McLoughlin married in January 2019 and split their time between New York City, where McLoughlin was based as an NYPD officer, and Tennessee before officially settling in the Volunteer State. The country star added that there's one question she's been hearing a lot when it comes to her new spread. "Everyone is like, 'Where you gonna put your Grammy?'" she said. "I’m like, 'I don’t know yet. I’ll let you all know when you get there.'"

Lambert won her most recent Grammy for Best Country Album this year for her 2019 album Wildcard, and it joins an impressive number of awards the Texas native has accumulated during her career. During a recent interview with Sounds Like Nashville, Lambert shared that having so many awards never makes her feel pressured when creating new music, though she did move them out of sight while working on Wildcard.

"It’s wonderful to win, however because each project is different, I don’t feel pressure about awards in general," she explained. "Before I went in to record Wildcard, I hid the awards that were on display at my home, so it feels fresh every time. If you start to get too focused on winning or awards or people’s expectations that messes with the art. It’s important to be open-minded in the creative process and to just go where the songs are taking you."

The 37-year-old most recently released The Marfa Tapes, her new album with collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. The trio recorded the project in Marfa, Texas with two microphones and one acoustic guitar and wanted to make the album sound as stripped-down as possible while including the sounds of their surroundings.

"We want people to feel the whole range of emotions that we felt when we were down in Marfa writing, and I think you really get a window into that when you hear those two songs in their rawest forms," Lambert said. "This collection of songs just felt right. There’s some fun, there’s some really sad, heart-wrenching songs, and then there’s some good ole country stuff and stuff that sort of harkens back to the roots of the music that we all grew up on and listen to and bond over."