Miranda Lambert Jokes Her Husband Will ‘Never Leave the Stage’ If She Lets Him Perform With Her

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, recently got on stage at Lambert's downtown Nashville bar for a karaoke session, but according to Lambert, that's the only performing the couple will be doing together. During a recent appearance on Bobby Bones' podcast, the country star was asked whether McLoughlin would ever come out and stage and sing at one of her shows, to which she replied, "He would. Should he? I don't think so."

"He loves it," she said, adding that her background singer Gwen Sebastian suggested they invite McLoughlin on stage to perform a song with them. "I was like, 'He'll never leave the stage if he gets up there,'" Lambert joked. "He's just one of those naturally fun, loves entertaining people." In May, Lambert and McLoughlin celebrated the opening of Lambert's bar, Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Bar & Cantina, with a karaoke rendition of "Summer Lovin'" from Grease.

Casa Rosa is the only celebrity bar on Nashville's Lower Broadway fronted by a female star, and Lambert told Bones that it's nice to have somewhere she can to take in the city while still having her own space. "We had 'Sunday Funday' there which was supposed to be lunchtime 'Sunday Funday' but it turned into all day 'Sunday Funday,'" she joked of a recent visit. "Jon Pardi stopped by and we ended up two-stepping. Honestly, it's really nice to have a place I can go and be part of what’s happening on Broadway but it's in a little bit of a 'safe environment...' It’s fun to have a spot and I love the food and drinks. It’s been a blast."

Lambert will be performing sans McLoughlin this summer at a number of fairs and festivals after having made her return to the road earlier this year with multiple shows at Billy Bob's in Texas. The Grammy winner was on tour when the pandemic began and had to scrap the last few dates of her Wildcard Tour. "We were lucky, we toured into March of 2020," she reflected. "We were one of the artists that actually got to go out. We didn't get to finish the Wildcard Tour, but we're going to go back out next year and do our own thing."