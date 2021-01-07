Mickey Guyton 'Completely Disgusted' After Capitol Riots

✖

Mickey Guyton is one of a handful of country artists who have been vocal on social media since the Capitol riots on Wednesday, when thousands of Donald Trump supporters breached the Capitol in Washington, D.C. in an attempt to overturn the presidential election results. "I am completely disgusted," Guyton tweeted. "Are these boys still backing the blue? Asking for a friend."

She initially found out about the riots after participating in interviews on Wednesday, tweeting, "Just got done with interviews and turned on the news... what the f*ck is going on!" Both Guyton and Maren Morris also criticized Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, who posted Antifa conspiracy theories on her Instagram Story claiming that there were "Antifa disguised as Trump supporters" at the Capitol.

"And how do some singer’s wives conveniently not know the difference between marching for racial injustice and Nazis breaching our Capitol because their guy didn’t win?" Morris tweeted in response to Guyton, who replied, "I know exactly who you're talking about."

"My friend posted this today. Maybe she should do better research before spewing dangerous conspiracies," Morris wrote before sharing a series of images fact-checking Brittany's claim.

My friend posted this today. Maybe she should do better research before spewing dangerous conspiracies. pic.twitter.com/fJgqMD1Ux3 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 7, 2021

Later on Wednesday, Guyton pointed out that the country music community's general social media response to the riots was "crickets upon crickets upon crickets." On Thursday morning, she repeated the statement, tweeting multiple GIFs. A handful of other stars have spoken out to decry the riots, including Morris and Tim McGraw, but the community has so far remained largely silent.

Live footage of the country music community pic.twitter.com/RDdVC8RQoX — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) January 7, 2021

Guyton's career saw great success in 2020 after she released her song "Black Like Me," which she wrote in response to racial injustice in the United States. She has since released an EP, Bridges, and became the first Black female solo artist to be nominated for a Grammy in a country category when she was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for "Black Like Me."