2021 Grammys: All the Country Music Nominees
While a number of early 2021 awards shows have already altered their schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Grammy Awards are preparing to proceed as planned on Jan. 31, announcing the newest batch of nominees on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
In the country categories this year, Miranda Lambert leads with three nominations, while the late John Prine received two posthumous nods in the American Roots categories. Newcomer Ingrid Andress is the only country artist to appear in the all-genre categories this year, earning a nod for Best New Artist as well as two additional nominations in the country categories, tying her with Lambert for this year's most-nominated country act.
Scroll through to see which country artists are nominated this year and watch the Grammy Awards on Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Trevor Noah is scheduled to host.
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallionprevnext
Best Country Solo Performance
“Stick That In Your Country Song” — Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark
“When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill
“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton
“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambertprevnext
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“All Night” — Brothers Osborne
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
“Ocean” — Lady A
“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town
“Some People Do” — Old Dominionprevnext
Best Country Song
“Bluebird” — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, Songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori Mckenna, Songwriters (The Highwomen)
“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, Songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
“Some People Do” — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)prevnext
Best Country Album
“Lady Like” — Ingrid Andress
“Your Life Is a Record” — Brandy Clark
“Wildcard” — Miranda Lambert
“Nightfall” — Little Big Town
“Never Will” — Ashley McBrydeprevnext
Best American Roots Song
“Cabin” — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)
“Ceiling to the Floor” — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)
“Hometown” — Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)
“I Remember Everything” — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
“Man Without a Soul” — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)prevnext
Best American Roots Performance
“Colors” — Black Pumas
“Deep in Love” — Bonny Light Horseman
“Short and Sweet” — Brittany Howard
“I’ll Be Gone” — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
“I Remember Everything” — John Prineprevnext
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Beautiful Ghosts [From Cats]” — Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Carried Me With You [From Onward]” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“Into the Unknown [From Frozen 2]” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & Aurora)0comments
“No Time to Die [From No Time To Die]” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Stand Up [From Harriet]” Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)prev