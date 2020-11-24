2021 Grammys: All the Country Music Nominees

While a number of early 2021 awards shows have already altered their schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Grammy Awards are preparing to proceed as planned on Jan. 31, announcing the newest batch of nominees on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

In the country categories this year, Miranda Lambert leads with three nominations, while the late John Prine received two posthumous nods in the American Roots categories. Newcomer Ingrid Andress is the only country artist to appear in the all-genre categories this year, earning a nod for Best New Artist as well as two additional nominations in the country categories, tying her with Lambert for this year's most-nominated country act.

Scroll through to see which country artists are nominated this year and watch the Grammy Awards on Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Trevor Noah is scheduled to host.