Tim McGraw Responds to Capitol Riot: 'A Terribly Sad Day'

Tim McGraw was one of many people using social media on Wednesday to share their thoughts about the riot that took place in Washington, D.C. after thousands of Donald Trump supporters breached the Capitol, the first time the building has been breached since 1814. Following the riot, McGraw tweeted, "A terribly sad day for America, a terribly sad day for leadership."

Wednesday's riot interrupted a joint meeting of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. After the Capitol was secured, the meeting continued and Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden's win. Multiple White House staff members have resigned including Melania Trump's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham, deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, White House deputy press secretary Sara Matthews and White House social secretary Rickie Niceta.

Over the weekend, McGraw revealed that he has teamed up with Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard to release their new song "Undivided," which they hope will encourage people to come together.

"I think it's time to come together / You and I can make a change / Maybe we can make a difference / Make the world a better place," the chorus reads. "Look around and love somebody / We've been hateful long enough / Let the good Lord reunite us / Till this country that we love undivided." The song will be released on Jan. 13 along with a music video.

"Music gives us hope and brings us together in a way nothing else can. This doesn’t mean we don’t have work to do. Quite the opposite," McGraw said in a statement. "I loved the positivity of this song and that it called me to check myself and to remember that love is bigger. It’s why I knew this song had to be my next single with Tyler as soon as he sent it to me."

"I knew immediately when I finished it, I had to text it to Tim. He has a way of communicating with the world that is unique in music," Hubbard added. "For him to want to perform with me was an amazing feeling. The song is about coming together, and that’s exactly what we did."