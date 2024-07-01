Massive Toby Keith Tribute Concert Announced

Months after Toby Keith's death, a massive tribute concert for the late country music legend has been announced. On July 29, artists such as Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, and Jelly Roll will gather at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for American Icon: Celebrating Toby Keith.

Additional artists who will be performing at the event include Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Darius Rucker, The War And Treaty, and many more. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit The Toby Keith Foundation's OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for families of children dealing with critical illnesses, and will go towards Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, one of the nation's leading children's hospitals and the top-rated in the Southeast.

Toby Keith was a 14-time ACM Award recipient, including multiple wins for ACM Top Male Vocalist and ACM Album of the Year, and was named ACM Entertainer of the Year twice, in 2002 and 2003. Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024. His death comes after the singer battled cancer for the past few years.

In a statement on his website, Keith's reps shared, "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

In 2022, Keith announced that doctors had diagnosed him with cancer in 2021. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith wrote in a June tweet. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

The singer added, "I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait." The singer went onto to make a handful of public appearances and performances before passing away in early 2024.