Toby Keith's Cancer Diagnosis Brings a Flood of Support From Fans and Friends
Toby Keith's fans came out in support of the country music star on Sunday after he shared some sad news. Keith, 60, was diagnosed with stomach cancer last year. Although the "Beer For My Horses" singer didn't specify the status of his upcoming tour dates in his announcement, his publicity Elaine Schock told The Tennessean Keith will not be performing "for now."
"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax," Keith wrote on social media Sunday. "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."
Keith's next concert was scheduled for June 17 at Ribfest in Wheaton, Illinois. He was also scheduled to perform the following day at the B-93 Birthday Bash in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He planned to perform at the Ohio State Fair on July 28, but fair officials already confirmed he will not be there. Fans who bought tickets from Ticketmaster will automatically receive a refund.
'Hang in there'
Hang in there, @tobykeith👍 https://t.co/hAWFXj01GS— John Rich (@johnrich) June 12, 2022
In the months after his diagnosis, Keith did not shy from the spotlight. In November 2021, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and attended the ceremony. He also played at the Heroes Honor Festival in Daytona, Florida last month.
'Wishing my big buddy a speedy recovery'
wishing my big buddy a speedy recovery and a whole lotta love from most redheads around the world @tobykeith #SeeYouInCabo pic.twitter.com/RlDuCYKTTo— Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) June 12, 2022
'Keep your incredible warrior spirit'
Please take care of you and your family. We are here rooting for the chemo to work and to see you as soon as you're able, not one day prior!— Cathy Bingham (@cbbowl) June 12, 2022
"My heart, soul & prayers are always with you & your family. My friend keep your incredible warrior spirit," Bret Michaels tweeted.
'Thinking of you brother'
Sending lots of lots!! ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/IwMXQDxjcO— LIA (@radiolia) June 12, 2022
"Praying for and thinking of you brother," Scott Stevens wrote on Instagram.
'Speedy recovery & prayers'
Saw you back on Feb 10th in San Antonio and I must say, I never would’ve thought anything was going on. You were absolutely amazing and charismatic as ever.— Kim (@sweetkimmygirl) June 12, 2022
My father was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, so I know the fears & struggles. Speedy recovery & prayers💙 pic.twitter.com/qrr7NnMgiD
"Prayers up for ya Big Dog," Lance Carpenter wrote on Keith's Instagram page.
'Hope you get healthy and stay strong'
Was good to see you at the Houston Sports awards show…..hope you get healthy and stay strong! pic.twitter.com/MS9XoR9F8z— Steve Rickerson (@Strickerson) June 12, 2022
Keith's statement inspired many fans to share their own experiences with cancer. One fan wrote about their father surviving a four-year battle with stomach cancer, adding, "Huge prayers coming your way. My family and I know all too well what you're going through."