Toby Keith's Cancer Diagnosis Brings a Flood of Support From Fans and Friends

Toby Keith's fans came out in support of the country music star on Sunday after he shared some sad news. Keith, 60, was diagnosed with stomach cancer last year. Although the "Beer For My Horses" singer didn't specify the status of his upcoming tour dates in his announcement, his publicity Elaine Schock told The Tennessean Keith will not be performing "for now."

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax," Keith wrote on social media Sunday. "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Keith's next concert was scheduled for June 17 at Ribfest in Wheaton, Illinois. He was also scheduled to perform the following day at the B-93 Birthday Bash in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He planned to perform at the Ohio State Fair on July 28, but fair officials already confirmed he will not be there. Fans who bought tickets from Ticketmaster will automatically receive a refund.