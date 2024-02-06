Toby Keith's Cause of Death: What We Know

Toby Keith has died at age 62 following a years-long battle with stomach cancer. The cause of death of the singer-songwriter, best known for "Red Solo Cup" and "Should Have Been a Cowboy," has yet to be officially announced, but his family shared in a statement that he "passed peacefully" Monday night after first being diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021.

"Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on Feb. 5 surrounded by his family," the statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) read. "He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

Keith announced in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in fall of 2021. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," he posted on X upon making his diagnosis public. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

In September, as Keith received the Country Icon Award at the People's Choice Country Awards, he told E! News he was feeling "pretty good" and that his cancer diagnosis was "a little bit of a roller coaster." He told the outlet, "You get good days and, you know, you're up and down, up and gown. It's always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today."

In December, Keith took to the stage for his first official headlining shows since sharing his diagnosis, performing at Park MGM in Las Vegas. "Hey everybody! This is Toby Keith. It's been a while. You know what I've been doing – been on the old rollercoaster, but Almighty's riding shotgun. He's letting me drive for some reason, but we're making a big announcement," said Keith in a video on YouTube announcing the show. "I'm doing a little deal and thought I'd start in the great Las Vegas."

"It'll be my first two shows. They're kind of rehab shows – get the band back in sync, get me rolling again," he added. "First time in my whole life I've been off over two years. I've never been off a year in my life." Keith added, "Through COVID and cancer, the old devil's been after me a little bit. I've got him by the horns right now, so instead of just sitting around and waiting, we're gonna get the band back together."