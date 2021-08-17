Man Dead After Incident at Dierks Bentley's Nashville Bar

✖

A 22-year-old Smyrna, Tennessee man died late Monday night at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Nashville after getting into an altercation with security staff. Dallas Jordan Barrett was found unresponsive on the floor of the country singer's lower Broadway honky-tonk when police responded to a call about a fight just before 11 p.m. Monday, according to a statement by Metro Police.

Officers began CPR before Nashville Fire Department personnel arrived and transported Barrett to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where police say he was pronounced dead. Staff told police that Barrett "became unruly and was asked to leave" the establishment before beginning to fight with security staff, who reportedly "pulled him to the ground and held him on the floor."

Police said Barrett became unresponsive "while being held on the ground by security," but that his death was unclassified currently. The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy on Barrett's body to determine his cause of death, but police said "Homicide Unit detectives continue to investigate the circumstances" surrounding the entire incident. Police have not released any information regarding how many security guards were involved in the incident or if any weapons were used.

Riot Hospitality Group, which owns Whiskey Row, released a statement after the incident promising full cooperation to determine what had happened to cause Barrett's death. "We are working with authorities and conducting an internal investigation to determine what happened," Lissa Druss, External Communications & Government Relations for Riot Hospitality Group, said in the statement, as per News 4 Nashville.

Barrett's mother, Tammy Barrett, told The Tennesseean that her son, who lived with her at her Smryna home, was a bouncer at Tin Roof just a few doors down from Whiskey Row as well as a server at BoomBozz in East Nashville. "I’m just numb. But I’m trying to hold it together for everybody else," she told the paper of the news of her son's death.

Detectives have obtained one cell phone video of the incident, but are asking anyone else who may have recorded video of what happened Monday to contact the Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-7019.