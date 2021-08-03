Garth Brooks Says Nashville Bar 'Can't Come Soon Enough'

✖

Over the past few years, a number of country artists have put their names on bars on Nashville's Lower Broadway and it seems like Garth Brooks might eventually be adding himself to that list. During a press conference ahead of what was scheduled to be a concert in Nashville on Saturday night, Brooks was asked about his plans for a bar in Music City, and he acknowledged that the idea "makes sense."

"It can't come soon enough for me," he said. "I know exactly the way I'd want it to be because I live in the dive bars. Just take one thing out of every dive bar you've been in. Because for me, that's what it's all about." Brooks added that he's heard comparisons between churches and bars and "totally" gets it. "Same thing," he said. "That's your constituency. That's the people that you lean on in hard times. You come there to get guidance and sometimes you feel a little too much guidance. Hopefully, your friends around will make sure that you get home safe and all that stuff."

"But that'd be a fun thing," he added before referencing his signature hit "Friends in Low Places, "I'll tell you, man, with getting to be part of arguably one of the most sing-a-long songs ever, in all of the music, that's a fun direction to go to." Brooks concluded his answer by sharing that he thinks a bar of his own is "something that should belong here, and it would be an honor if I ever got to do it."

The Oklahoma native originally unveiled his potential plans for a Nashville bar during a virtual press conference last summer. "It’s coming in the future, but it’s gonna be done the way we do it," Brooks said. "It’ll be its own place very much like Blake [Shelton's Ole Red is] is his own place. We’re gonna do it our own way." He added, "It’s coming, I would say, probably in the next two years, three years."

When Brooks' bar arrives, it will join establishments from country artists including Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, John Rich and Alan Jackson. Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa, the latest addition to the group, is the only bar fronted by a female country star. In addition to bars, there are a number of museums on Lower Broadway that double as eating and drinking establishments and honor country music icons like Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, George Jones and Glen Campbell.