Mac Davis Funeral Plans Announced

Singer/songwriter Mac Davis died this week at age 78 after becoming critically ill following heart surgery, and he will be laid to rest during a private, family-only funeral on Monday, Oct. 5 in Lubbock, Texas. Taste of Country reports that while the ceremony will be closed, fans are invited to celebrate Davis in his hometown on Monday.

Fans can line up on Mac Davis Boulevard at the entrance to the Lubbock City Cemetery to watch the funeral motorcade, which will arrive at around 1 p.m. local time on Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked fans to send donations to MusiCares, the Recording Academy's charitable arm for music industry members in need. Davis' wife, Lise, told WKRN that a nod to Davis' song "Texas In My Rear View Mirror," he will be buried in his jeans.

Davis' death was confirmed on Tuesday in a statement by his manager, Jim Morey. "It's with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Mac Davis," Morey wrote, sharing that Davis was "surrounded by the love of his life and wife of 38 years, Lise, and his sons Scott, Noah and Cody."

"Mac has been my client for over 40 years, and more importantly.. my best friend," he continued. "He was a music legend but his most important work was that as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. I will miss laughing about our many adventures on the road and his insightful sense of humor. When there was a tough decision to be made he often told me 'You decide. I'm going to the golf course!'"

Morey also shared a quote from Davis' song "I Believe in Music." "I could just sit around making music all day long / As long as I'm making my music ain't gonna do nobody no harm," the lyrics read. "And who knows maybe I'll come up with a song." "And he did...time after time," Morey concluded.

Davis got his start as a songwriter at Nancy Sinatra's company, Boots Enterprises, Inc, where he wrote a number of songs recorded by artists including Elvis Presley, who sang Davis' "In the Ghetto," "Don't Cry Daddy" and "Memories." Davis signed with Columbia Records in 1970 and began releasing his own music, becoming a crossover success with songs like "Baby, Don't Get Hooked on Me" and "Stop and Smell the Roses."

He was named ACM Entertainer of the Year in 1974, and in 1998, Davis earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame in 2000 and the National Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York in 2006.