Reba McEntire, Jake Owen and More Remember Mac Davis

Singer and songwriter Mac Davis died at age 78 this week after becoming critically ill following heart surgery, and several members of the country music community have since taken to social media to pay tribute to him. On Tuesday night, Travis Tritt tweeted, "Very sad tonight!"

"I just heard that legendary singer, songwriter and actor, Mac Davis has passed away after heart surgery," Tritt continued. "I grew up watching The Mac Davis show and loving his talent. This is heartbreaking!" The Oak Ridge Boys wrote, "Another tough loss in 2020 ... one of the greatest singer, songwriters and entertainers in our lifetime has gone home ... he was a solid example of goodness ... goodbye Mac ... thanks for everything."

Another tough loss in 2020 ... one of the greatest singer, songwriters and entertainers in our lifetime has gone home ... he was a solid example of goodness ... goodbye Mac ... thanks for everything #RIPMacDavis pic.twitter.com/yquNfpI0fa — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) September 30, 2020

"Thank you, dear Lord Jesus, for letting us know the man to whom you gave the most incredible talent," Reba McEntire said in a statement, via The Country Daily. "He entertained and spread joy to so many people. What a wonderful legacy he left all of us with his music. Mac was one of a kind. I’m so blessed to have been one of his many friends."

Jake Owen tweeted, "I am heartbroken this morning learning of the passing of my friend Mac Davis. He was an incredible songwriter and guitar player. He’d penned songs for Elvis to Avicii. More importantly, he was a great husband and a father. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Love ya Mac."

Davis' manager, Jim Morey, confirmed the musician's death in a statement on Tuesday. "It's with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Mac Davis," he wrote, sharing that Davis was "surrounded by the love of his life and wife of 38 years, Lise, and his sons Scott, Noah and Cody."

"Mac has been my client for over 40 years, and more importantly.. my best friend," Morey continued. "He was a music legend but his most important work was that as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. I will miss laughing about our many adventures on the road and his insightful sense of humor. When there was a tough decision to be made he often told me 'You decide. I'm going to the golf course!'"

Morey also shared a quote from Davis' song "I Believe in Music." "I could just sit around making music all day long / As long as I'm making my music ain't gonna do nobody no harm," the lyrics read. "And who knows maybe I'll come up with a song." "And he did...time after time," Morey concluded.