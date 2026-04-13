‘Harry Potter’ Star Gets Engaged to Comedian

Jessie Cave is engaged to Alfie Brown!

The Harry Potter star, 38, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the big news, posting a selfie with her fiancé as she showed off her ring for the camera. “12 years and 4 kids later …. It’s getting serious!!!” wrote the actress, who shares four kids with the comedian — Donnie, 11, Margot, 9, Abraham, 5, and Becker, 3.

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LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 08: Jessie Cave and Alfie Brown attend a Gala Performance of “Kathy And Stella Solve A Murder” at The Ambassadors Theatre on July 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the original fantasy film franchise, also shared a close-up look at her engagement ring on her Instagram Story, set to The Dixie Cups’ “Chapel of Love.”

Cave and Brown co-host the podcast Before We Break Up Again, which she noted in a Jan. 1 post on social media “has kind of acted as couples therapy” and served as “a nice reminder that I have some interests other than pregnancy, birth and child-rearing.”

Two weeks later, Cave marked 12 years with Brown by sharing a montage of photos from their lives together over the past decade. “Twelve years today since I got pregnant on our <failed> ‘one night stand’,” the mother of four joked in the caption.

jessie cave

Cave has made headlines over the years for launching an OnlyFans page for “hair stuff” after noticing her social media followers’ interest in her long locks.

While the OnlyFans page doesn’t include any explicit content, Cave revealed in September that she had been barred from a Harry Potter fan convention due to her association with the site.

“I found out that I didn’t get booked for a Harry Potter convention recently, as I’m now doing OnlyFans,” she wrote on her Substack at the time. “They explained it was because it’s a ‘family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn.’ This was baffling to me as some actors who do conventions (most actors, actually) have done TV and films in which they’ve done sex scenes and nudity. I’m just playing with my hair!”

Despite the exclusion, Cave said there were no hard feelings as she passed the torch to the new cast of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series.

“There’s going to be a new cast now, and it’s a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia,” she said, adding, “Excessively quirky one woman shows with puppets aren’t that lucrative, and some years, the money I got from signing photos of my face was the only real money I made. I am very lucky I got to do them. It’s time to move on and play some new characters.”