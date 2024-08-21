Lucy Fallon is about to be pulling double mommy duty! The Coronation Street star, 28, is pregnant and expecting her second child with her boyfriend Ryan Ledson, 26, the couple sharing the exciting news in an adorable video featuring their 1-year-old son Sonny Jude.

The clip, shared on Monday, Aug. 19 and captioned "half way there," began with Fallon and Ledson sitting and reading a book with their toddler before it cut to a brief clip of Fallon cradling her baby bump as the track "To Build a Home" by The Cinematic Orchestra plays. The video then revealed little Sonny holding ultrasound images before cutting to show a positive pregnancy test.

The adorable video was flooded with congratulatory messages from Fallon's famous pals, including many of her Coronation Street co-stars. Tina O'Brien, who plays her on screen mum Sarah Louise Platt, reacted with three heart, while Tanisha Gorey, who stars as Asha Alahan, declared the announcement, "The best news EVER." Dee Dee Bailey actress Channique Sterling-Brown commented, "Yay!!! So excited for you and your gorgeous family." Meanwhile, Emmerdale stars Amy Walsh and Laura Norton also sent congratulations to the couple, with Walsh writing, "Awwww congratulations beautiful." Norton added, "Aw wow. Congratulations gorgeous.

The little one on the way will be the second child for Fallon and Ledson, a midfielder for Preston North End. After sparking romance in 2020, three years after they first met through friends in 2017, per The Mirror, the couple welcomed Sonny Jude together in January 2023. They revealed in April that they were hoping to eventually expand their family, with Ledson telling ITV's Drama Queens, "maybe one more," the Daily Mail reported. Fallon, best known for playing Bethany Platt on the British soap opera, however, suggested "two."

Fallon's pregnancy comes shortly after she made her big return to Coronation Street nearly four years after her character was last seen in Weatherfield. While news of her little one on the way was cause for celebration, it also left many wondering about her Coronation Street status, many wondering if she would once again leave the series. Responding to the questions, Fallon shared a photo from her dressing room, writing, "Lots of Corrie related Q's. I won't be away for toooo long and I am returning after I pop the baby out xx."