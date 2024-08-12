Parker McCollum and Wife Reveal Baby's Arrival, Share His Name and First Photo

Parker McCollum is a dad! The chart-topping country singer and his wife Hallie Ray Light have revealed the arrival of their first baby, Major Yancey Tyler McCollum. The couple also shared the first photo of their new bundle of joy, born on Aug. 8.

In the Instagram photo, Light is sitting in a hospital bed holding baby Major, while McCollum sits next to her holding them both while he and Light look down at their newborn. In a comment under Light's post, McCollum wrote, "Mom & Dad forever! I love you Hallie Ray and I love our Major Man!"

Many of McCollum's peers and fans have since commented on the post, with fellow country music star Jordan Davis writing, "So happy for y'all... congrats pops." Priscilla Block added, "HALLIE, Why do you like a damn model after giving birth. I mean WOW!!! Congrats to yall both! Can't wait to meet baby Major!"

McCollum and Light met and began dating early in her career – according to PEOPLE – but briefly split in 2020. After rekindling their romance in 2021, the pair got engaged, eventually marrying in 2022. They announced their pregnancy in February 2024.

In May, PopCulture.com and a selection of other outlets had a chance to speak to McCollum when he stopped by Raising Cane's headquarters in Plano, Texas — alongside Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves — after hosting a benefit concert for ACM Lifting Lives, which raised $700,000 for the Academy of Country Music non-profit organization. The following day, ahead of the 2024 ACM Awards show, the pair held a press conference at Raising Cane's HQ.

At one point during the press conference, McCollum spoke about working with Graves, noting that he's a businessman of strong character and has a keen sense of integrity. When PopCulture.com asked what it means to him that Graves would see the same in McCollum, the singer replied, "Man, it makes me feel like I'm doing something right."

"I'm my own worst critic. I'm very, very hard on myself in this business, to the point where... it's really a curse a lot of the time, how much I overthink things... the way I was raised was good manners and very respectful, so I'm really hard on myself when maybe I swing and miss in this business," McCollum continued. "So, when someone like Raising Cane's and Todd Graves wants to back you or show that they support you, that makes me feel like I swung the bat and hit a home run. I don't take it lightly."