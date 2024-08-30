Drew Parker and his wife Mallory welcomed their second baby in July.

Drew Parker is a dad again! The country music singer — know for his hit song "Love the Leavin'" — and his wife Mallory, who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Harley Greer Parker, welcomed a new baby in July.

In a joint post on Instagram, the loving parents announced the birth of baby Landry Tate Parker, and shared that she was born on July 7, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and 19 inches long from head to toe. "We are so excited to finally meet this sweet baby girl! Thank you, God, for another blessing!" the Parkers exclaimed.

(Photo: Mallory Parker and Drew Parker attend the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. - Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI)

Parker shared a separate post from the hospital, playing his new single — "Luck Don't Live Around Here" — as he admires the "big little blessings" he's received.

Additionally, Mallory shared a photo of Harley holding her new baby sister, writing in the caption, "I'll get around to posting more at some point but for now, here's a picture of my sweet girls." She added, "Goodness, I am so thankful to be their mama."

The new bundle of joy comes amidst a big week for Parker. Country Now noted that on Friday he will drop his debut album, Camouflage Cowboy, and then on Saturday he'll celebrate by performing at the Opry. Fans can click here to find links to Parker's music, tour dates, merch, and more.