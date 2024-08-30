Country Music Singer and Wife Welcome New Baby: Drew and Mallory Parker Reveal Birth of Their Second Child
Drew Parker and his wife Mallory welcomed their second baby in July.
Drew Parker is a dad again! The country music singer — know for his hit song "Love the Leavin'" — and his wife Mallory, who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Harley Greer Parker, welcomed a new baby in July.
In a joint post on Instagram, the loving parents announced the birth of baby Landry Tate Parker, and shared that she was born on July 7, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and 19 inches long from head to toe. "We are so excited to finally meet this sweet baby girl! Thank you, God, for another blessing!" the Parkers exclaimed.
Parker shared a separate post from the hospital, playing his new single — "Luck Don't Live Around Here" — as he admires the "big little blessings" he's received.
Additionally, Mallory shared a photo of Harley holding her new baby sister, writing in the caption, "I'll get around to posting more at some point but for now, here's a picture of my sweet girls." She added, "Goodness, I am so thankful to be their mama."
The new bundle of joy comes amidst a big week for Parker. Country Now noted that on Friday he will drop his debut album, Camouflage Cowboy, and then on Saturday he'll celebrate by performing at the Opry. Fans can click here to find links to Parker's music, tour dates, merch, and more.
Trending Now:
-
1Paramedics Were Called to 'DWTS' Star Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Garcia's Home Before Domestic Violence Arrest
-
2Miranda Lambert Facing Tension in Her Marriage, Report Claims
-
3Jelly Roll's Big Lawsuit Has Been Settled
-
4Jimmy Fallon Crushed After Career Letdown, Report Says
-
5CBS Execs Fuming at Tom Selleck Over 'Blue Bloods' Cancellation Comments, Report Claims