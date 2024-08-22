Nicole Berry is counting down the days to her little one's arrival! In a surprise Instagram reveal on Aug. 15, the Made in Chelsea star revealed that she is eight months pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Naz Mitrou-Long, who she later revealed she is engaged to.

"Eight whole months of growing you," Berry, joined Made In Chelsea Series 22 in 2021, wrote alongside an image of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed on a beach. "Everyday I think I couldn't possibly love you more and then somehow, by the next day I do. Your dad and I can't wait to meet you baby boy."

Berry's followers rushed to congratulate the pregnant star, one person writing, "Wellllllllllll good sweet lawd!!!! A mama! Congratulations." Another person commented, "Congratsss Nicole this is beautiful & u make a stunning mama," with a third person adding, "A gorggieee mama, so excited for you two." Among the commenters was also dad-to-be Mitrou-Long. The basketball player took to the comments section to excitedly write, "Counting down the days, little man."

Her pregnancy wasn't the only exciting update Berry had to share, though. Returning to Instagram just a few days later, the actress revealed that she and Mitrou-Long are engaged. Berry dropped the relationship update as she shared images from her gender reveal party, the actress seen flashing a stunning engagement ring on her ring finger as she wrote in the caption, "my sister threw me the most perfect baby shower ever." She went on to refer to Mitrou-Long as her fiancé as she gushed, "just love my fiancée/family/friends so much I could puke! Weee."

Berry and Mitrou-Long, a 31-year-old Canadian-Greek professional basketball player for Olympiacos of the Greek Basket League and the EuroLeague, reportedly met and sparked romance following her stint on Made in Chelsea, per OK!. The popular E4 reality series follows the heirs and heiresses of the Chelsea social set. Berry joined the show in in 2021 as a Season 22 guest star. At the time, she was romantically involved with Made in Chelsea star Tristan Phipps, according to Digital Spy. She briefly returned to the series in December 2023, during which she got into a heated argument with Phipps' ex Olivia Bentley. It's unclear when exactly she and Mitrou-Long sparked romance or when he popped the question.