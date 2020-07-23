Luke Combs Announces Rescheduled What You See Is What You Get Tour Dates
Luke Combs has announced a list of 2021 dates for his What You See Is What You Get Tour, which was scheduled to continue throughout this year after beginning in February. All 2020 shows have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic and it has not yet been announced whether previous openers Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker will return.
"Never in a million years did I think the show I played in Europe this past March would be the last headlining show I’d play this year," Combs wrote on social media on Thursday. "Believe me, I’m just as bummed as y’all are... Playing shows for y’all is what I love to do, but I want y’all to be completely safe, so we’re rescheduling all of the shows that were scheduled for the rest of this year to 2021. The new dates are listed above, and tickets already purchased for previous dates will be valid for new dates. I can’t wait to see y’all in person next year."
Combs' latest tour was named after his sophomore album, which was released in November. The album has spawned No. 1 singles "Beer Never Broke My Heart," "Even Though I'm Leaving" and "Does to Me," Combs' duet with Eric Church. Combs' current single, "Lovin' On You," is currently climbing the charts and will likely give the North Carolina native his ninth consecutive No. 1 song.
See the list of 2021 dates below.
June 22 — Albuquerque, N.M. / Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 5-6 — Canadaigua, N.Y. / CMAC
Sept. 10-11 — Raleigh, N.C. / PNC Arena
Sept. 17 — Grand Forks, N.D. / Alerus Center
Sept. 18 — Sioux Falls, S.D. / Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sept. 21 — Billings, Mont. / Metra Park - First Interstate Arena
Sept. 24 — Salt Lake City, Utah / Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sept. 25 — Las Vegas, Nev. / T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 28 — Eugene, Ore. / Matthew Knight Arena
Oct. 1 — San Francisco, Calif. / Chase Center
Oct. 2 — Bakersfield, Calif. / Mechanics Bank Arena
Oct. 15 — Las Cruces, N.M. / Pan American Center
Oct. 20 — Colorado Springs, Colo. / Broadmoor World Arena
Oct. 22 — Corpus Christi, Texas / American Bank Center
Oct. 23 — Houston, Texas / Toyota Center
Oct. 28 — Orlando, Fla. / Amway Center
Oct. 29 — Jacksonville, Fla. / VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Oct. 30 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / BB&T Center
Nov. 4-5 — Chicago, Ill. / United Center
Nov. 6 — St. Louis, Mo. / Enterprise Center
Nov. 16 — New Orleans, La. / Smoothie King Center
Nov. 18-19 — Dallas, Texas / American Airlines Center
Nov. 20 — Memphis, Tenn. / FedEx Forum
Nov. 29-30 — New York, N.Y. / Madison Square Garden
Dec. 2-3 — Boston, Mass. / TD Garden