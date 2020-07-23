Luke Combs Announces Rescheduled What You See Is What You Get Tour Dates

Luke Combs has announced a list of 2021 dates for his What You See Is What You Get Tour, which was scheduled to continue throughout this year after beginning in February. All 2020 shows have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic and it has not yet been announced whether previous openers Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker will return.

"Never in a million years did I think the show I played in Europe this past March would be the last headlining show I’d play this year," Combs wrote on social media on Thursday. "Believe me, I’m just as bummed as y’all are... Playing shows for y’all is what I love to do, but I want y’all to be completely safe, so we’re rescheduling all of the shows that were scheduled for the rest of this year to 2021. The new dates are listed above, and tickets already purchased for previous dates will be valid for new dates. I can’t wait to see y’all in person next year."

Combs' latest tour was named after his sophomore album, which was released in November. The album has spawned No. 1 singles "Beer Never Broke My Heart," "Even Though I'm Leaving" and "Does to Me," Combs' duet with Eric Church. Combs' current single, "Lovin' On You," is currently climbing the charts and will likely give the North Carolina native his ninth consecutive No. 1 song.

See the list of 2021 dates below.

June 22 — Albuquerque, N.M. / Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 5-6 — Canadaigua, N.Y. / CMAC

Sept. 10-11 — Raleigh, N.C. / PNC Arena

Sept. 17 — Grand Forks, N.D. / Alerus Center

Sept. 18 — Sioux Falls, S.D. / Denny Sanford Premier Center

Sept. 21 — Billings, Mont. / Metra Park - First Interstate Arena

Sept. 24 — Salt Lake City, Utah / Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sept. 25 — Las Vegas, Nev. / T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 28 — Eugene, Ore. / Matthew Knight Arena

Oct. 1 — San Francisco, Calif. / Chase Center

Oct. 2 — Bakersfield, Calif. / Mechanics Bank Arena

Oct. 15 — Las Cruces, N.M. / Pan American Center

Oct. 20 — Colorado Springs, Colo. / Broadmoor World Arena

Oct. 22 — Corpus Christi, Texas / American Bank Center

Oct. 23 — Houston, Texas / Toyota Center

Oct. 28 — Orlando, Fla. / Amway Center

Oct. 29 — Jacksonville, Fla. / VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Oct. 30 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / BB&T Center

Nov. 4-5 — Chicago, Ill. / United Center

Nov. 6 — St. Louis, Mo. / Enterprise Center

Nov. 16 — New Orleans, La. / Smoothie King Center

Nov. 18-19 — Dallas, Texas / American Airlines Center

Nov. 20 — Memphis, Tenn. / FedEx Forum

Nov. 29-30 — New York, N.Y. / Madison Square Garden

Dec. 2-3 — Boston, Mass. / TD Garden