Luke Combs virtually headed to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week to perform his current single "Lovin' On You," performing with his band from what appears to be a roller skating rink. The neon setting added to the song's retro vibe, and the fact that Combs and his band were able to be in the same room was surely appreciated by everyone present.

"Lovin' On You" is currently at No. 17 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, and should it rise to No. 1, that would give Combs his ninth consecutive No. 1 single. The North Carolina native's first eight singles have already hit the top spot, giving Combs an unprecedented record, and he's poised to extend that streak with his latest offering. The song was written by Combs, Ray Fulcher, James McNair and Thomas Archer and is from Combs' sophomore album, "What You See Is What You Get," which has already produced singles "Beer Never Broke My Heart," "Even Though I'm Leaving" and "Does to Me," a duet with Eric Church.

Over the weekend, Combs announced that the album has officially been certified platinum, sharing a photo of himself holding a plaque commemorating the achievement. "Awesome surprise finding out my album What You See Is What You Get is now platinum," he wrote. "Thanks to my entire team and co-writers for helping make this happen. And most of all, the fans - none of this happens with out y’all; you buy and stream the album and support my music in ways that I never could have dreamed. You guys make this all worth it. The plaques just remind me how awesome y’all are and how lucky I am. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) on Jul 17, 2020 at 5:19pm PDT

Along with celebrating his album's accomplishment, Combs is currently preparing to celebrate his wedding to fiancée Nicole Hocking, recently telling Elaina Smith on Nights With Elaina that "We obviously hope that that happens." "Obviously, things are day to day, and that decision ultimately is not really up to us," he said. "Obviously, we would both love to [have the wedding] and hope that that happens sooner rather than later. But also, we want to be safe for our grandparents and different folks like that. There's not much we can do about it, but plan ahead."