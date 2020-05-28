Luke Combs Earns 8th Consecutive No. 1 With Eric Church-Assisted 'Does to Me'

Luke Combs has topped the charts yet again, this time taking the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with his latest single "Does to Me," a collaboration with Eric Church. The achievement made Combs the first country artist in history whose first eight singles have reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and gave Church his ninth No. 1 following 2019's "Some of It." The song was written by Combs, Ray Fulcher and Tyler Reeve, and Combs said that having Church on the song was "a really good fit."

"Number one songwriting hero, definitely is Eric Church," he told Kix Brooks on American Country Countdown. "I think there are these subtleties that he has in his music, just different ways of saying things that have been said a million times that I’m such a huge fan of. It's something that I try to emulate." The 30-year-old also shared the story of getting Church to assist on "Does to Me," revealing that the two did not know each other personally at the time. "I was definitely nervous, you know, 'cause he’s a very selective guy about things that he’ll attached his name to," Combs said. "So, I made it clear to my management like, 'Hey, no pressure. I don’t want him to do this if he doesn’t like the song. You know, it’s not gonna hurt my feelings.' It totally would have hurt my feelings, by the way. But, it would not hurt my feelings. As a man, I would have stomached it. But, I'm very thankful that he dedicated some time to it."

Prior to "Does to Me," Combs' No. 1 singles included his debut, "Hurricane," "When It Rains It Pours," "One Number Away," "She Got the Best of Me," "Beautiful Crazy," "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and "Even Though I'm Leaving." The North Carolina native's three most recent singles are from his sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, while the first five are from his debut, This One's For You. After "Beautiful Crazy" topped the charts in February 2019, Combs became the first country artist to have his first five singles hit No. 1, a record he has since broken multiple times.